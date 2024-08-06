EventsEventsPodcasts
China says it has launched 18 satellites into space

The Long March-6 carrier rocket is launched from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in north China.
The Long March-6 carrier rocket is launched from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in north China. Copyright CCTV via AP
By Euronews with AP
Published on
The Long March-6 carrier rocket was launched from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in north China’s Shanxi Province.

China says it has launched 18 satellites into space in an effort to enhance its orbital network.

China's official Xinhua News Agency said the rocket had reached its pre-programmed orbit without incident.

The launch of the satellites is part of a programme by Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology which is planning to create a network of 15,000 'Low Earth Orbit satellites' in space.

According to The China Securities Journal, the company said it aims to successfully reach that number by 2030.

China’s space programme has launched numerous crewed missions, put a space station into orbit with a revolving crew of three astronauts aboard and sent a rover to the Moon that has brought back rocks and soil.

It has also launched the Beidou System of satellites for national security, communications and scientific purposes, seen as a competitor to the GPS system widely used for navigation by the United States.

