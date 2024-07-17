EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk to move SpaceX and X to Texas blaming California transgender privacy law

File - In this May 29, 2014 file photo, Elon Musk, CEO and CTO of SpaceX, introduces the SpaceX Dragon V2 spaceship at the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif.
File - In this May 29, 2014 file photo, Elon Musk, CEO and CTO of SpaceX, introduces the SpaceX Dragon V2 spaceship at the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif. Copyright AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File
Copyright AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File
By Euronews, AP
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

Musk, who has a transgender daughter, has previously said he 'supports trans'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Billionaire Elon Musk says he's moving the headquarters of SpaceX and social media company X to Texas from California, citing his opposition to a gender-identity law.

Musk posted on X Tuesday that he plans on moving SpaceX from Hawthorne, California to the company's rocket launch site dubbed Starbase in Texas. X will move to Austin from San Francisco.

He called a new law signed Monday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom that bars school districts from requiring staff to notify parents of their child’s gender identification change the "final straw".

"I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children," Musk wrote.

Tesla, where Musk is CEO, moved its corporate headquarters to Austin from Palo Alto, California in 2021.

Musk has also said that he has moved his residence from California to Texas, where there is no state personal income tax.

SpaceX builds and launches its massive Starship rockets from the southern tip of Texas at Boca Chica Beach, near the Mexican border at a site called Starbase.

The company’s smaller Falcon 9 rockets take off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and southern California.

Musk has become increasingly outspoken about politics, having endorsed former US president Donald Trump for the 2024 election and reportedly plans to contribute $45 million (€41 million) per month to a pro-Trump committee super PAC.

Trump is expected to roll back transgender rights if elected this year.

Musk, who has a transgender daughter, has previously said he "supports trans" but also told the Financial Times his daughter's decision was caused by "neo-Marxists".

He also said last year he would lobby to criminalise transgender medical treatment that would lead to what he said was "severe, irreversible changes to children below the age of consent".

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Technology transgender US presidential election 2024 Space X Elon Musk