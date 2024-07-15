Watermelon glut leaves Romanian farmers in the lurch

By Euronews

Growers in one of Romania's most watermelon-rich regions are suffering as their crops ripened simultaneously, leading to an oversaturated market and significantly slashed prices.

The southern Romanian town of Dăbuleni is known across the nation for having the best watermelons the country has to offer — but this year, no one wants to buy them.

All of the town's melons ripened at much the same time, meaning there were simply too many on offer. Growers said they ended up throwing many of them away — even though the price is at rock bottom.

Usually, one kilogram of watermelon sells for 3-4 Romanian Leu (€0.60-0.80), but this year, the going price is closer to €0.10-0.16, and sellers still can’t get rid of their stock.

One Dăbuleni resident bemoaned having to throw away four tonnes of melons while desperately trying to sell a further four for just €0.15 per kg.

“It is making me feel sick,” they said.

At a local market, countless carts and trailers full of melons sit in the sun waiting for buyers. Some have already gone bad and have been thrown on the ground.

Growers say this year's unreliable weather conditions caused the issue. The crops ripened simultaneously in the town's sandy fields, so sellers have been faced with too much competition and far too much stock.

It’s a sorry situation for those relying on the crop for their income.

According to data from the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture, the watermelons produced in and around Dăbuleni represent 16% of the total grown nationwide.

A recent Romanian Statistical Yearbook revealed that Romania produces 22.8% of all the watermelons in the European Union — meaning that this issue could have a knock-on effect on the entire bloc.

