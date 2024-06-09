Southern Romania endures the first heatwave of the summer

Temperatures in Bucharest have spiked at 34 degrees Celsius in the shade and the extreme heat is expected to affect 12 counties.

Parts of southern Romania, including the capital Bucharest, are now subject to an orange heatwave warning.

Doctors have warned that vulnerable people, such as children and the elderly, should avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

Last Romania also endured a heatwave. In July and August 2023 the temperature climbed to 39 degrees Celsius in the eastern city of Iasi.

The rate Earth is warming hit an all-time high in 2023 with 92% of last year’s surprising record-shattering heat caused by humans, top scientists calculated.