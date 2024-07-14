EventsEventsPodcasts
Live. Euro 2024 Spain v England live: Latest updates from Berlin

England's Harry Kane, left, and Spain's Lamine Yamal, right
England's Harry Kane, left, and Spain's Lamine Yamal, right Copyright AP Photo
Copyright AP Photo
By Alessio Dell'Anna
Published on Updated
Euro 2024 final: Follow live updates from Berlin as Spain take on England to clinch record fourth European title while England aim to end 58-year-long title drought.

Euro 2024 wraps up on Sunday as Spain take on England at 9pm in Berlin, in the most anticipated football game of the year. It's going to be the best team against the most resilient.

England are playing an away-from-home final for the first time in their history, with the opportunity to end a 58-year-long trophy-less streak.

The Three Lions reached their second consecutive Euro final after losing the previous one on home soil to Italy in 2021. Beating Spain would mean lifting their first Euro trophy.

Spain, on the contrary, have the opportunity to clinch a record fourth title, and play as the favourites, having won all their games in the tournament so far.

