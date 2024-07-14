EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Middleton visits Wimbledon in rare public appearance

Kate, Princess of Wales waves as she makes her way to Center Court ahead of the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024.
Kate, Princess of Wales waves as she makes her way to Center Court ahead of the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024. Copyright Alberto Pezzali/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Alberto Pezzali/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews with AP
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

The Princess of Wales was greeted with a standing ovation in just her second public sighting after revealing she has cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Princess of Wales arrived at the All England Club on Sunday for the Wimbledon men's final, only her second public appearance since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.

Kate, wife of heir to the throne Prince William, was greeted by a standing ovation from the Centre Court crowd as she took her seat in the Royal Box before the start of the championship match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

She and her 9-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, got to the site of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament in southwest London in a motorcade about a half-hour before the final was scheduled to begin. They went to a terrace at the club that is connected to the main stadium by a pedestrian walkway and greeted several people, including 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu and other young British tennis players.

Kate was wearing a purple dress — one of Wimbledon's official colours.

Kate, Princess of Wales waves to the crowd from the Royal Box, with her daughter Princess Charlotte, and her sister Pippa Matthews, left, looks on ahead of the men's singles.
Kate, Princess of Wales waves to the crowd from the Royal Box, with her daughter Princess Charlotte, and her sister Pippa Matthews, left, looks on ahead of the men's singles.Mosa'ab Elshamy/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

She was joined in the front row of the Royal Box by her sister Pippa Matthews. Two rows behind them were actors Tom Cruise and Benedict Cumberbatch, while a number of former Wimbledon champions were also on hand — including Rod Laver, Andre Agassi and Stefan Edberg.

Since 2016, the princess has been the patron of the All England Club, which hosts Wimbledon each year. Her ceremonial duties include handing out the winner’s trophies after the singles finals, although she was not on hand Saturday when Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini for the women's title.

Kate revealed in March that she has cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. Her lone public appearance since then was attending last month’s birthday parade for King Charles III. Before that event, she released a statement saying she was “making good progress” but still had “good days and bad days.”

Prince William has been a regular at Wimbledon finals but was not going to be there Sunday. Instead, he planned to go watch England face Spain in the final of the men’s soccer European Championship in Germany. He is the president of the English Football Association.

Queen Camilla, wife of King Charles III, also visited Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Kate Middleton to make first public appearance at king's birthday parade after cancer diagnosis

What do we know about Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis and treatment?

Kate Middleton admits editing photograph after it was retracted

Wimbledon Cancer royal family Kate Middleton