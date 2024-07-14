Donald Trump's attempted assassination: EU and world leaders react

Reactions have been coming in from European leaders, with many deploring the attack and saying violence has no place in politics.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted on X:

"My solidarity and my best wishes for a speedy recovery go to him, with the hope that the next few months of the electoral campaign will see dialogue and responsibility prevail over hatred and violence."

The political leader Trump is closest too in Italy however is Matteo Salvini, the far-right leader of the League Party. He posted: "Stronger than everything and everyone. We wish him a speedy recovery. This is the president America needs."

In the Netherlands the leader of the far-right Freedom Party blamed "hate rhetoric" coming from leftist politicians.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the attack in a post on X as "despicable."

"The attack on US presidential candidate Donald Trump is despicable. I wish him a speedy recovery. My thoughts are also with those who were affected by the attack. Such acts of violence threaten democracy."

NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also condemned the attack.

Spain's President Pedro Sanchez posted on X:

"I want to convey my strongest condemnation of the attack suffered by Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania. Violence and hatred have no place in a democracy. My best wishes for a speedy recovery to former President Trump and the rest of the injured and my sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.

And Ukraine's president Volodymr Zelenskyy posted that "never should violence prevail."