Renault in the driving seat as it looks to score motorists' abilities

By Simone McCandless

French car manufacturer, Renault, plans to revolutionise the car industry with a "big frére" technology to score driving performance. The system will deduct points for speeding, tailgating, and crossing white lines.

Renault is releasing a new carline this summer to score the owners' performance out of 100 for each trip. The move follows a new European car safety ruling and the car maker hopes to create friendly competition while also promoting safety on the roads.

The new system will score a motorist's driving performance at the end of each trip and deduct points if the driver displays poor driving by driving too close to other vehicles, crossing into other lanes, or speeding. The system will be available in every new Renault car and could potentially allow drivers to receive lower premiums if they submit their results, the Sunday Times reports.

In addition to implementing the new scoring system, the car brand plans to create an online platform where drivers can choose to be featured on a score board and see how they compare to other drivers.

The scoring system will utilise the vehicle's existing elements, such as reversing assistance, automated lane-keeping, adaptive cruise control, and automated braking.

Drivers can turn down the scoring system incorporated in the new car line if they want. However, the new component can't be permanently switched off; drivers will have to reconfirm the decision every time they push the start button.

Europe's Mandatory Car Safety Tech Requirement

All new cars in Europe and Northern Ireland are now required to vibrate, beep, or slow down if drivers violate requirements enforced by new mandatory safety technology, which was implemented on 6 July.

All new vehicles will integrate intelligent speed assistance (ISA), a system that recognises speed limits based on GPS mapping data.

Although this remains a requirement for European Union countries and Northern Ireland, the UK has decided not to enforce this requirement on British roads. However, this technology will still be implemented in most cars, and drivers can turn it off daily.

Car safety technology has been required for all European car manufacturers since 2022, but the systems could be permanently switched off.

The European Transport Safety Council said the majority of European drivers took a positive stance toward this new technological transition. It has helped drivers avoid speeding tickets and is also said to have reduced deaths by 20%.