An Australian senator has called for the comedy rock band Tenacious D to be deported after remarks on Trump’s assassination attempt during a concert in Sydney. A poorly timed bad taste quip, or an assault on free speech?

ADVERTISEMENT

During a recent concert in Australia, the comedy rock band Tenacious D – helmed by Jack Black and Kyle Gass – a birthday wish was shared on stage, one which has gotten the band into hot water.

While performing in Sydney’s ICC Sydney venue on Sunday (14 July), Black sung ‘Happy Birthday’ to his bandmate, who turned 64, before asking him to make a wish. Gass shared his wish with the audience: “Don’t miss Trump next time” - a reference to the less-than-day-old botched assassination attempt on the former President of the United States, which claimed the life of one rally attendant.

The comment elicited laughs from the audience, but has drawn criticism once a video of the moment was posted on social media, with many condemning the duo.

Today (Tuesday 16 July), Australian federal senator Ralph Babet has called for Tenacious D to be deported from Australia following the remarks onstage.

Babet has issued a letter calling for deportation, writing: “Tenacious D should be immediately removed from the country after wishing for the assassination of Donald Trump at their Sydney concert.”

He continued: “I condemn in the strongest possible way the call to political violence by Tenacious D in Sydney on Sunday. To advocate and or wish for the assassination of a President is egregious, disgusting, filthy, evil, and not acceptable in any way, shape or form. This was not a joke, he was deadly serious when he wished for the death of the President.”

The letter continued: “Anything less than deportation is an endorsement of the shooting and attempted assassination of Donald J. Trump, the 45th and soon-to-be 47th President of the United States.”

He also urged Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to denounce Tenacious D and revoke their visas and deport them immediately.

Babet ended his letter by saying: “Australia wrongly locked up Novak Djokovic and deported him because he allegedly undermined public trust in vaccination. Allowing Tenacious D to remain in Australia after calling for the death of a President is unthinkable, and it affirms the weakness of our current Prime Minister.”

So, a poorly timed bad taste quip? Empty controversy focusing on a band known to crack a few jokes on stage? Or an assault on free speech by the Australian senator?

Tenacious D still have four dates left of the Australian leg of their tour, including shows in Newcastle, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide.

The band is also scheduled to play a series of October concerts to support Rock the Vote, the nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people.

T-shirts referencing the shooting of former President Donald Trump were selling on the boardwalk in Wildwood, N.J. on 15 July, less than 48 hours after the incident Wayne Parry/AP

Following the Trump assassination attempt, many celebrities have shared their reactions, including 50 Cent and Kid Rock. Meanwhile, fans of singer Lana Del Rey have been sharing some memes regarding the Trump assassination attempt online.

Previously, Del Rey has been vocal about her disdain for Trump, having condemned him as “a reflection of our world’s greatest problem, which is not climate change, but sociopathy and narcissism.”

Memes circulated online following the assassination attempt, with one from the handle @LyricVault quoting her as saying: “I wouldn’t have missed.”

Sportskeeda did a fact check after the post on X, stressing that the account’s bio states that its content is satirical and not factual.

Contrary to reports and widespread misinformation circulating online, Lana Del Rey has made no comment on the Trump assassination attempt.

The image of a bloodied Trump in front of an American flag has also conjured images of Del Rey’s ‘Born To Die’ album and era, during which she recreated the assassination of John F. Kennedy in the video for the song ‘National Anthem’.