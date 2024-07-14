By Euronews with AP

Chaos erupted at a Donald Trump election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after a gunman attempted to assassinate the former president. The incident caused panic among the attendees, leading to chaotic scenes as people scrambled for safety and reported hearing gunshots.

Trump, who was on stage at the time, was quickly escorted to safety. However, one attendee was killed in the incident and two others were injured.

In a social media post, Trump said he was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of his right ear. His team confirmed the former president was doing fine.

The FBI has named the suspected gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks a 20 year old, from Pennsylvania.

Following the incident President Joe Biden made his way back to the White House and said, "Look, there's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick. It's sick. It's one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this."