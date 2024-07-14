EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Chaos erupts among crowd following Trump's assassination attempt

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler Copyright Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews with AP
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Chaos erupted at a Donald Trump election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a gunman attempted to assassinate the former president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaos erupted at a Donald Trump election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after a gunman attempted to assassinate the former president. The incident caused panic among the attendees, leading to chaotic scenes as people scrambled for safety and reported hearing gunshots.

Trump, who was on stage at the time, was quickly escorted to safety. However, one attendee was killed in the incident and two others were injured.

In a social media post, Trump said he was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of his right ear. His team confirmed the former president was doing fine.

The FBI has named the suspected gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks a 20 year old, from Pennsylvania.

Following the incident President Joe Biden made his way back to the White House and said, "Look, there's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick. It's sick. It's one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this."

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Who was the gunman who tried to assassinate Donald Trump?

Shooting at Trump rally in Pennsylvania - in pictures

Trump calls for unity after failed assassination attempt at rally - LIVE updates

Donald Trump Joe Biden US presidential elections 2024 Democrats Republicans