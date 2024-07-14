Former US president Donald Trump shot in a failed assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally.
A shooting at Donald Trump‘s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials say.
One attendee was killed, and two were critically injured. Trump said on social media that a bullet “pierced the upper part” of his right ear before agents whisked him off stage.
The Secret Service said it killed the suspected shooter, who attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue.