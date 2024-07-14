EventsEventsPodcasts
Live. Trump Shooting: 20 year old suspect named - LIVE UPDATES

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13,
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, Copyright Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews
Published on Updated
Former US president Donald Trump shot in a failed assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

A shooting at Donald Trump‘s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials say.

One attendee was killed, and two were critically injured. Trump said on social media that a bullet “pierced the upper part” of his right ear before agents whisked him off stage.

The Secret Service said it killed the suspected shooter, who attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue.

