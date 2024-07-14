EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday,
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, Copyright AP Photo
Copyright AP Photo
Copyright AP Photo

Shooting at Trump rally in Pennsylvania - in pictures

By euronews
Published on
Share this article
Share this articleClose Button

A local prosecutor confirmed the suspected gunman and at least one attendee were dead. The Secret Service said two spectators were critically injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former president, with his ear covered in blood from what he described as a gunshot wound, was swiftly escorted away by Secret Service agents. His campaign later stated that he was "fine." A local prosecutor confirmed that the suspected gunman and at least one attendee were dead. The Secret Service reported that two spectators were critically injured.

This collection of photos captures the aftermath of the shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is empty and littered with debris Saturday
A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is empty and littered with debris SaturdayAP Photo
Donald Trump gestures as he is surrounded by Secret Service agents after a shooting at his campaign rally in Butler
Donald Trump gestures as he is surrounded by Secret Service agents after a shooting at his campaign rally in ButlerAP Photo
There appeared to be blood on Trump's right ear as he was being taken off stage, and he could be seen mouthing "fight" and pumping his fist.
There appeared to be blood on Trump's right ear as he was being taken off stage, and he could be seen mouthing "fight" and pumping his fist.AP Photo
U.S. Secret Service agents converge to cover Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally,
U.S. Secret Service agents converge to cover Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally,AP Photo
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stageAP Photo
Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents.
Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents. AP Photo
People hug after Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was helped off the stage
People hug after Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was helped off the stageAP Photo
People react during a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump
People react during a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate former President Donald TrumpAP Photo
Share this article

You might also like

Donald Trump US presidential election 2024 pictures