Shooting at Trump rally in Pennsylvania - in pictures

A local prosecutor confirmed the suspected gunman and at least one attendee were dead. The Secret Service said two spectators were critically injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former president, with his ear covered in blood from what he described as a gunshot wound, was swiftly escorted away by Secret Service agents. His campaign later stated that he was "fine." A local prosecutor confirmed that the suspected gunman and at least one attendee were dead. The Secret Service reported that two spectators were critically injured.

This collection of photos captures the aftermath of the shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is empty and littered with debris Saturday AP Photo

Donald Trump gestures as he is surrounded by Secret Service agents after a shooting at his campaign rally in Butler AP Photo

There appeared to be blood on Trump's right ear as he was being taken off stage, and he could be seen mouthing "fight" and pumping his fist. AP Photo

U.S. Secret Service agents converge to cover Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, AP Photo

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage AP Photo

Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents. AP Photo

People hug after Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was helped off the stage AP Photo