Shooting at Trump rally in Pennsylvania - in pictures
The former president, with his ear covered in blood from what he described as a gunshot wound, was swiftly escorted away by Secret Service agents. His campaign later stated that he was "fine." A local prosecutor confirmed that the suspected gunman and at least one attendee were dead. The Secret Service reported that two spectators were critically injured.
This collection of photos captures the aftermath of the shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.