Israel admits military failures during 7 October Hamas attack

The Israeli military has admitted to a range of errors during Hamas' 7 October attack that triggered the current war in Gaza. On Thursday, the army admitted to slow response times and disorganisation, as it released the results of its first investigation into failures during the assault.

The report focused on the border community of Be’eri, the hardest-hit communities during the early morning attack, where over 100 people were killed and more than 30 others taken hostage by Hamas.

“The army failed in its mission to protect the residents of Kibbutz Be'eri,” the military's chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said in a televised address. “It is painful and difficult for me to say that.”

During the stand-off, a tank fired at a home, raising concerns that the 13 hostages inside were killed by friendly fire. The military concluded that they were likely killed by Hamas militants, not Israeli shelling, though it was unclear how it reached that conclusion, and the report called for additional tests.

The army said the kibbutz was overrun by about 340 Hamas fighters.

A battle-scarred home in Kibbutz Be'eri, an Israeli communal farm on the Gaza border, is seen on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Tsafrir Abayov/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Investigators “determined that, based on the information reviewed and to the best of their understanding, no civilians inside the building were harmed by tank shell fire," the report said, though it also said two Israeli civilians were hit by shrapnel outside the building. One of those civilians died, according to the man’s wife.

It also said commanders on the scene made “professional and responsible decisions” in ordering the tank strike. It said there had been a joint decision by various commanders after hearing gunshots within the house and militants saying they planned to kill the hostages and commit suicide.

Several hours too late

The report also pointed to delays of several hours in the arrival of military forces and said forces waited outside the kibbutz into the afternoon as residents were being killed, not understanding the severity of the situation.

“This situation is extremely grave and cannot occur,” it said.

The report praised “the bravery of the Be’eri residents and the members of the kibbutz’s civilian rapid response team," saying it was "crucial in stabilising the defensive line during the first hours of combat.”

The Israeli army has come under heavy criticism from Palestinians and human rights groups, who say its investigations rarely result in punishment.

The kibbutz also called for an official state commission of inquiry into the broader failures of 7 October “so the unimaginable loss we experienced will never against be experienced by any other citizen.”

Military officials resigned after attack

The surprise cross-border raid killed some 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took 250 others hostage, in the deadliest attack in Israel’s 76-year history. The attack, in which several thousand militants stormed across the border without resistance, revealed grave shortcomings in the army’s readiness, its intelligence assessments and policies set by political leaders toward Gaza.

An Israeli offensive launched in response to the attack has killed over 38,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, displaced over 80% of the territory’s people and triggered a humanitarian disaster in Gaza. Israel is now facing war crimes and genocide allegations in international courts.

The army has launched multiple investigations into the failures of 7 October, and the head of military intelligence has resigned. Several other commanders have apologised and taken responsibility for their failures.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected repeated calls for an official state investigation, even as the war enters its 10th month.