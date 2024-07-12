The heatwave scorching Hungary can put homeless people in life-threatening situations.

A severe heatwave is scorching Hungary and putting its homeless population in life-threatening situations.

To combat the heat and protect its population, the Hungarian government has issued a Code Red. This means that all social services must receive people on the streets to at least get water, take a bath and cool down.

NGOs working with the homeless are also adapting to the emergency situation.

"At this time of year, the care organisations try to discourage people from staying in the hot sun for longer periods of time, as this is the greatest danger," said Zoltán Aknai, director of the Shelter Foundation.

"Those who can organise their services in such a day that during the day, especially in this sweltering heat, there is a staff member who can keep an eye on this."

NGOs say that homeless people are more at risk during Hungary's cold winters - but the summer heat still presents unique threats.

Experts say that if you want to help someone who you think is in trouble, for example because they have been lying in the hot sun for a long time - you should go to them and ask if they are okay.

If they don't want to go into the shade, a helpline might be called, or if the person is obviously unwell, an ambulance.

