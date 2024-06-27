Which teams are going to make it to the Berlin final?
Euro 2024 finally enters the final phase with the round of 16 table all set for another exciting three weeks of football.
Here is the calendar of the upcoming games, with all the possible face-offs until the Berlin final on Sunday, 14th July.
Games will now pause for two days to resume on Saturday with the opening knockouts ties featuring Italy, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark.
- Switzerland-Italy 29/6
- Germany-Denmark 29/6
- England-Slovakia 30/6
- Spain-Georgia 30/06
- France-Belgium 01/07
- Portugal- Slovenia 01/07
- Romania-Netherlands 02/07
- Austria-Turkey 02/07