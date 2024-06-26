EventsEventsPodcasts
Euro 2024 latest: Phil Foden leaves England's Euro 2024 camp for 'pressing family matter'

Englands's Phil Foden looks on during his team's game against Serbia at Euro 2024
Englands's Phil Foden looks on during his team's game against Serbia at Euro 2024 Copyright AP/Martin Meissner
Copyright AP/Martin Meissner
By Alessio Dell'Anna with AP
Published on Updated
The 24-year-old midfielder has been fielded in all of England's starting lineups at Euro 2024.

The FA has said Phil Foden has “temporarily” left England's Euro 2024 camp and returned to the UK for a “pressing family matter”.

England's football governing body did not elaborate further on the reason for the midfielder's departure however football journalist Fabrizio Romano says Foden has left to attend his third child's birth, adding he's expected to return to Germany on Sunday.

The Manchester City player has been present in all of England's starting line-ups at Euro 2024 so far, including Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Slovenia.

England have advanced to the round of 16 and play their next match on Sunday.

Their opponents will be revealed later on Wednesday night, following the end of the group stage.

The Three Lions earned the top spot in Group C, however have been criticised for their performances and lack of goals in the tournament so far.

Following the second consecutive draw, people in the audience threw plastic cups in the direction of the coach- Gareth Southgate- as he went towards the stands to greet them after the final whistle.

“I understand it. I’m not going to back away from it", said the manager about the criticism, adding however that it is "creating an unusual environment to operate in. I’ve not seen any team qualify and receive similar.”

