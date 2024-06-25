EventsEventsPodcasts
Workers struggle in Bucharest as temperatures climb over 40 degrees

A man cools off by city fountains on a hot evening in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, June 21, 2024.
A man cools off by city fountains on a hot evening in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, June 21, 2024.
Copyright Alexandru Dobre/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Euronews
Published on
Employers have adjusted working hours as the Romania is hit by a red-alert heatwave in which temperatures will reach 38-39 degrees celsius.

Temperatures in Romania's capital city of Bucharest exceeded 35 degrees over the weekend, forcing the city's workers to adapt around the higher temperatures.

Employers took special measures for workers in restaurants, who were carrying out their shifts in extreme temperatures.

Chef Justian Manea told Euronews, "It is probably 50 degrees near the grill, I haven't counted. But we are ok, we are taking turns. We will manage to get through this heatwave."

A woman cools off next to a public fountain in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
A woman cools off next to a public fountain in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

A heatwave has been recorded across Romania, including in the southern region of Prahova, where experts have warned that 4,000 people will face obstacles to drinking water.

A red alert issued on Friday covered most of southern Romania and lasted over the weekend.

Extreme weather has been recorded across Europe, with high temperatures hitting Serbia, Germany, Spain and Greece.

Copernicus, the European Union's climate monitoring agency, reported at the beginning of the month that the previous May was the warmest on record globally, marking the twelfth consecutive month of record-breaking heat, according to their data.

