Extreme weather ravages Europe with record heat and severe storms

By Euronews

Europe is being battered by extreme weather with record-high temperatures and severe storms. Serbia and Romania face heat waves reaching 40ºC, while Germany is experiencing severe thunderstorms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Extreme weather continues to wreak havoc in Europe, where high temperatures and intense storms are affecting various regions.

Serbia is currently experiencing its first heat wave of the season, with temperatures expected to soar across the country. Forecasts predict that the mercury could reach as high as 40ºC this week due to an advancing anticyclone from Africa.

In Romania, residents of Bucharest are grappling with another heat wave since Wednesday when temperatures soared to around 40ºC in the southern part of the country. The intense heat turned the Romanian capital into a summer scene, with many residents seeking relief by cooling off in a local lake and at the fountains of parks, giving the city a tropical ambiance.

A woman cools off next to a public fountain in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, June 19, 2024 as temperatures reach 36 degrees. AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

In Germany, thunderstorms and severe weather struck parts of Saxony on Tuesday. In the district of Meissen, strong wind gusts raised alarms, with reports of a possible tornado in the town of Gröditz. The severe weather in the Euro 2024's host country caused significant damage, destroying numerous power lines and damaging roofs.

Copernicus, the European Union's climate monitoring agency, reported at the beginning of the month that the previous May was the warmest on record globally. This marked the twelfth consecutive month of record-breaking heat, according to their data.