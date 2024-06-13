Euro 2024: Who will win Europe's most significant prize?

The European Championships kick off in Stuttgart on Friday, June 14th. Tournament hosts, Germany will be hoping to brush themselves off and push past Scotland in the opening game.

Expectations for the 2024 edition of the Euros is high, with several teams emerging as potential contenders to lift the trophy.

Defending European Champion Italy will be looking to rebound from the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Host nation Germany will be hoping for an improved showing in front of their home fans after their shock exit from the group stage in Qatar.

England are the favourites to emerge from Group C, with Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham looking to add the European Championship to his recent Champions League win.

Fresh from his move to Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe will captain France at a major tournament for the first time. Les Blues will be hoping to go one better than their runners-up performance at Qatar 2022.

And Euro 24 could be the final major tournament in Cristiano Ronaldo's glittering career. Is this his last chance to lead Portugal to Euro success, as he did in the 2016 tournament edition?

Fans are in for a treat with a whole month of European football to enjoy.