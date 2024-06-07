By Euronews with AP

The United Nations' Martin Griffiths also said that humanitarian workers in conflict areas are bearing the consequences of political failures.

The United Nations humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, has said that leaders in war-torn countries are prioritising political rivalries and power over the end of fighting.

In an interview with the Associated Press, he added that humanitarian workers in conflict zones see the results of political failures in their everyday work.

Griffiths comments come as reports say 200 relief workers have been killed in Gaza over the duration of the eighth-month conflict.

One high-profile incident in April saw an Israeli strike killed seven workers from the charity World Central Kitchen who were delivering food in the famine-stricken enclave.

A bundle of humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip with the logo of World Central Kitchen (WCK) is on a truck at the Kerem Shalom border crossing in southern Israel, May 2024. Tsafrir Abayov/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

However, Griffiths, who is preparing to step down from his role after three years, acknowledged that there are at least negotiations underway in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“There’s no lack of political diplomacy on Gaza,” he said. “It’s just not working well enough. But the efforts that have been made by a whole range of governments to support the Palestinian people tells us it can be done.”

He addressed Israel's criticism of the United Nations as "quite a reach." Israel has repeatedly blamed the UN for not getting enough aid into Gaza.

The UN in turn has said that Israeli forces have hindered aid deliveries by blocking key border crossings.

Griffiths described the ongoing Israeli military operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, where as many as 1 million Palestinians are sheltering, as "full-blown enough to have stopped almost all aid going into southern and central Gaza.”

He stressed that Israel has a duty to provide civilians with essential supplies, but also said Hamas has an obligation to have not started the conflict on October 7, which has led to "this particular iteration of the terrible Palestinian tragedy".

In the interview, Griffiths added that climate change was now rivalling wars as the primary driver of humanitarian catastrophe pointing to heightened threat of famine as well as climate disasters such as the floods in Libya and Pakistan.

After stepping down as undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator Griffiths will establish his own office to work on humanitarian issues.