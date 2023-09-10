Ukraine war: Spanish aid worker killed in Ukraine as Kyiv foils Russian drone attack

By Euronews with AFP

All the latest developments from the war in Ukraine.

Spanish aid worker killed in Ukraine - Madrid

ADVERTISEMENT

A Spanish volunteer aid worker has been killed in Ukraine after her vehicle was hit by a projectile, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares announced on Sunday.

“A projectile fell on the vehicle in which this Spanish citizen was travelling. She was working there for an NGO working to improve the humanitarian situation in Ukraine,” declared the minister, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in India, affirming having received “verbal confirmation of her death”.

Ukraine foils significant Russian drone attack - Kyiv

Russian forces launched 32 explosive drones on Ukraine, mostly in the Kiev region, during the night from Saturday to Sunday.

The Ukrainian army made the claims and say they managed to shoot down 25 of them.

"Last night, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed-136/131 type kamikaze drones, 25 of which were destroyed by the Ukrainian air defence forces. The Russian occupiers directed most of the attack drones towards the Kiev region", the Kyiv military administration announced.

They say an apartment was damaged by falling debris, as were cars and trolleybus cables. One person was injured but his life is not in danger, according to a memo on Telegram.

According to Sergiy Popko, head of the capital's military administration, debris from downed drones fell on the Sviatoshynskyi, Podilskyi and Shevchenkivs’kyi districts.

Debris fell on a residential building in the Shevchenkivs’kyi district, in central Kiev, without causing any casualties but causing a fire which was put out by the owners, Popko said on Telegram.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, located in the west of the capital, debris caused a fire in Sovky Park, one of the city's best-known public gardens, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko claimed.

In the Podilskyi district in central Kiev, debris fell on an open space and doctors who arrived on the scene treated a person suffering from an attack of "acute stress", according to Klitschko.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia claims it destroyed three Ukrainian speedboats in the Black Sea

Russia claimed on Sunday to have destroyed three fast military launches with Ukrainian soldiers on board in the Black Sea, which the Russian army said were heading towards annexed Crimea.

Overnight from Saturday to Sunday, "in the western part of the Black Sea, (...) the naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed three American-made + Willard Sea Force + military fast boats (carrying) landing groups of the Ukrainian armed forces,” the Russian Defence Ministry said on Telegram.

in Russia's Pskov Oblast, close to the Estonian border, the governor has organised volunteer security patrols to interdict further uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against Kresty air base.

Moscow sets up volunteer security patrols near Estonian border

ADVERTISEMENT

In Russia's Pskov Oblast, close to the Estonian border, the governor has organised volunteer security patrols to interdict further uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against Kresty air base.

Reportedly up to 800 citizens have signed up to join the patrols. This initiative follows the reported damage of two IL-76 CANDID transport aircraft on 29 August 2023.

Due to the limited range of quadcopter UAVs, the attacks on the base were almost certainly launched from within the Russian Federation.

The patrols will consist of groups of 50 divided among multiple municipalities which will patrol border areas and critical infrastructure, particularly airports and air bases.

The creation of these volunteer security patrols will likely act as a deterrence and provide a level of defence against quadcopter UAVs being operated from the immediate vicinity of the air base.

ADVERTISEMENT

Historically it has proven difficult to destroy UAVs using small-arms fire, so Russian forces will still require air-defence systems, with a surveillance capability and both kinetic and electronic means of interception, to destroy attacking UAVs.

The use of volunteers highly likely indicates a shortage of trained security personnel within Russia.