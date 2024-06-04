Leaders from Greece's main parties have been out campaigning in a final effort to woo voters ahead of upcoming European Parliament elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders from Greece's right-wing New Democracy, SYRIZA of the left and socialist PASOK parties have been out on the campaign trail as they enter the final stretch before the European Parliament elections. A particular focus has been placed on Greece's youth, with boosting voter turnout among the top priorities of each party.

Watch the video in the player above to find out more.