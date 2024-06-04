ADVERTISEMENT
Party leaders in Greece make final pitches to voters ahead of European Parliament elections

Parties hope to increase voter turnout in upcoming European Elections
Parties hope to increase voter turnout in upcoming European Elections
Copyright Virginia Mayo/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Abby Chitty
Leaders from Greece's main parties have been out campaigning in a final effort to woo voters ahead of upcoming European Parliament elections.

Leaders from Greece's right-wing New Democracy, SYRIZA of the left and socialist PASOK parties have been out on the campaign trail as they enter the final stretch before the European Parliament elections. A particular focus has been placed on Greece's youth, with boosting voter turnout among the top priorities of each party.

Watch the video in the player above to find out more.

