By Euronews

Watch episode 24 of Euronews' guide on the European elections, taking place from June 6 to 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of June's vote, Euronews asks MEP candidates and EU citizens what their priorities are for the European Parliament elections. This episode focuses on political literacy and democracy. Stay tuned as Euronews will publish more statements every day.

Watch the video above to find out more.