By Euronews with EBU

The march comes ahead of the European elections next week, with the demonstrators also emphasising the role of the EU.

Supporters of the Friday for Future climate movements took to the streets ahead of the European elections.

Demonstrators emphasised the role of the European Union in climate protection in climate marches in Berlin and Amsterdam.

It is now about fighting for democracy and for the climate, some of them said.

According to the ‘Fridays for Future organisation, more than 13,000 people demonstrated in the German capital.

In Amsterdam, thousands took to the streets to demand large companies stop financing projects that damage nature, people and the environment.

“I think it’s particularly important that we take a step forward here now, not just across Germany but also across Europe,” said one demonstrator.