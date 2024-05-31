ADVERTISEMENT
EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Thousands take part in climate march in Amsterdam and Berlin ahead of European elections

Friday for Future climate activists
Friday for Future climate activists Copyright Marcus Brandt/(c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten
Copyright Marcus Brandt/(c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten
By Euronews with EBU
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

The march comes ahead of the European elections next week, with the demonstrators also emphasising the role of the EU.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporters of the Friday for Future climate movements took to the streets ahead of the European elections. 

Demonstrators emphasised the role of the European Union in climate protection in climate marches in Berlin and Amsterdam.  

It is now about fighting for democracy and for the climate, some of them said. 

According to the ‘Fridays for Future organisation, more than 13,000 people demonstrated in the German capital. 

In Amsterdam, thousands took to the streets to demand large companies stop financing projects that damage nature, people and the environment.  

“I think it’s particularly important that we take a step forward here now, not just across Germany but also across Europe,” said one demonstrator. 

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Meet the climate catastrophe victim filing a criminal case against the bosses of oil firm Total

‘Unchartered territory’: What Europe’s wetter climate means for hydropower

Climate action will boost energy security in Europe by 8% by 2030, IMF Says

march Climate crisis European elections 2024