By Euronews & AP

The Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions after they beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday.

The NFL’s first Super Bowl in Las Vegas was a sloppy, mistake-filled affair that was mostly boring until the back-and-forth fourth quarter and overtime. It was the second of 58 Super Bowls to be tied after regulation, and the first played under new overtime rules that ensured both teams got the ball.

The winning moment came with 3 seconds left in overtime when Patrick Mahomes threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman.

This gave the Chiefs their third title in five years and made them the first repeat Super Bowl champs in 19 years and ninth overall.

The most excitement in the first half came when a frustrated Travis Kelce bumped Andy Reid on the sideline, knocking the Chiefs' 65-year-old coach a few steps back after teammate Isiah Pacheco fumbled inside the red zone during the second quarter.

The Chiefs trailed 22-19 after Jake Moody kicked a 27-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime, but Mahomes rallied the Chiefs, completing another impressive comeback in a rematch of the Super Bowl four years ago.

Mahomes ran 8 yards on fourth-and-1 to keep the Chiefs' chances alive and then scrambled 19 yards to set up the winning score.

After he connected with a wide-open Hardman, the Chiefs ran on the field as red-and-yellow confetti fell onto the turf.

Mahomes and Reid are now halfway to Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, who won six championships in 20 years together with the New England Patriots and were the most recent team to go back-to-back following the 2003-04 seasons.

The 28-year-old Mahomes becomes the fourth starting QB to win three Super Bowls — joining Brady, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw, and Troy Aikman — and second-youngest.

Pop star Taylor Swift watched boyfriend Kelce win his new title from a suite while Usher performed the half-time show.