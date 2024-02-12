Four dead in shooting at shipping company in Greece

By Euronews with AP

Greek media report that the gunman killed two men and a woman before turning the gun on himself.

Three people were fatally shot on Monday in the offices of a shipping company near Athens

The suspected gunman also took his life as police special forces prepared to confront him, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in a shipping company office in Glyfada, a seaside suburb of the Greek capital, Athens

An alleged unidentified company employee entered the building armed with a shotgun and handgun, according to several witnesses.

Police spokesperson Consantia Dimoglidou said the owner of the company was among the victims.

“The suspected perpetrator, who worked for the family, was found dead in a different area from the three deceased people at the company. Next to him was the weapon of his illegal activity and he had probably shot himself in the head,” Dimoglidou said.

She said police and special forces officers had entered the building before the suspected shooter was found and had been making sure other employees were moved safely out of the building.

