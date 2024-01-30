By Euronews with AP

A suspect armed with a crossbow was fatally shot by an armed police officer as he was breaking into a south London home.

A man in his 30s was shot dead by police officers in south London early on Tuesday as he was trying to break into a home and threatening its occupants.

The suspect, according to the Metropolitan Police, was reportedly armed with a crossbow and threatened people living in the Southwark home. He refused to listen to officers attempting to speak with him, who called in armed police.

He was shot as he got inside the property and died at the scene after officers and paramedics tried to provide first aid. Two of the people inside the home received minor injuries, according to police, but no details about how they got wounded were released to the public.

The London police said the UK’s Independent Office for Police Conduct, or IOPC, was conducting an investigation into the shooting, a standard procedure for fatal police shootings. Investigators are looking at what the relationship between the suspect and those inside the south London home was.

“I understand the local community will be concerned at the events that have taken place this morning,” Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh said. “We will fully support the IOPC investigation into the full circumstances of what happened.”