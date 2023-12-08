EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

Mob of Greek volleyball fans severely injure riot police

FILE - Greek police.
FILE - Greek police. Copyright Yorgos Karahalis/AP
By Euronews with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

Football in Greece is plagued by endemic fan violence, which often spreads to other sports, such as basketball and volleyball.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Greek policeman was severely injured late on Thursday when a mob of volleyball fans set upon riot police outside an arena in Athens. 

State television ERT said rioters shot a flare at a 30-year-old officer, which severed his thigh artery. The policeman is in a critical condition at a hospital.

The violence occurred during a volleyball match between rivals Olympiakos and Panathinaikos in the Greek capital. 

Fighting outside the arena led to the game being abandoned. 

ERT said about 150 people left the arena during the game to attack riot police stationed outside with flares, gasoline bombs and stones. They then returned to the venue.

Police made heavy use of tear gas, much of which wafted into the indoor sports ground. 

Officers also prevented spectators from leaving the arena amid efforts to identify the person who fired the flare.

Security had been high for the game as the two clubs' supporters have a history of intense rivalry. 

Greek football is plagued by endemic fan violence, which often spreads to other sports, such as basketball and volleyball.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Search continues for crew of sunken cargo ship in Greek waters

New video shows Greek Coast Guard pushing back migrants in the Aegean Sea

Greece’s ruling New Democracy party dominates country's local elections

Volleyball Greece Violence