By Euronews

An ally of the current government, Duda had said the two candidates for prime minister were Morawiecki and main opposition leader Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister and top European Union official.

Poland's president has tapped the current prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki of the Law and Justice party, to try to form the country's next government.

President Andrzej Duda made the announcement Monday following a national election in which the right-wing Law and Justice lost its parliamentary majority to three allied opposition parties but emerged as the single biggest vote-getter.

His decision is expected to delay the establishment of a functioning government because lawmakers aren't likely to give Morawiecki the necessary approval for his Cabinet.

