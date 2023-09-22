By Euronews with AFP, AP

Namibia's Johan Deysel was sent off for the high tackle on scrum-half Dupont which came when the host nation were winning 54-0.

France captain Antoine Dupont's further participation at the Rugby World Cup was thrown into doubt on Friday after the French Rugby Federation announced that it is seeking a specialist opinion on a facial fracture suffered by their star player in the 96-0 victory over Namibia on Thursday night.

The host nation will be holding its breath over the fate of Dupont after he sustained what appeared to be a serious-looking injury as it's not known how long 'Les Bleus' will be without their best player, arguably the best in the world.

Scrum half Dupont will remain with the squad, the federation added.

France's Antoine Dupont scores his side's seventh try against Namibia at the Stade de Marseille, France, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Daniel Cole/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Dupont's injury came in an illegal high tackle by Namibia's Johan Deysel, who was red-carded for the hit.

The absence of Dupont, the world player of the year in 2021, could be compensated for in France's last Pool A game against Italy, but if he is missing for the quarter-finals, it might prove critical.

France are on course for a meeting with world number one-ranked Ireland or defending champions South Africa in the last eight in three weeks' time.

France have never won the Rugby World Cup and has lost in three finals, but hopes were high in the build-up to hosting the event this year, and rose even higher after Dupont and his teammates beat three-time champions New Zealand in the opening game.