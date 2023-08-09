The warehouse is privately rented from a factory that makes medical equipment and optical equipment for Russia's security forces.

At least 31 people have been injured in an explosion north of Moscow at a warehouse containing pyrotechnics, the regional governor Andrei Vorobyov, said Wednesday.

According to the governor, 19 people were taken to the hospital, and three were moved to intensive care with serious injuries.

Russian social media channels shared footage showing huge plumes of smoke billowing into the air.

Vorobyov said glass windows were blown out in nearby residential flats and the surrounding area was evacuated.

The warehouse is privately rented from a factory that makes medical equipment and optical equipment for Russia's security forces.