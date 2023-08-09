EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Pyrotechnic explosion north of Moscow hospitalises at least 19 people

Emergency workers at the scene of the pyrotechnic explosion at a warehouse north of Moscow
Emergency workers at the scene of the pyrotechnic explosion at a warehouse north of Moscow Copyright AP/Administration of Sergiev Posad municipal district of Moscow region telegram channel
By Euronews  with AP

The warehouse is privately rented from a factory that makes medical equipment and optical equipment for Russia's security forces.

At least 31 people have been injured in an explosion north of Moscow at a warehouse containing pyrotechnics, the regional governor Andrei Vorobyov, said Wednesday.

According to the governor, 19 people were taken to the hospital, and three were moved to intensive care with serious injuries.

Russian social media channels shared footage showing huge plumes of smoke billowing into the air.

Vorobyov said glass windows were blown out in nearby residential flats and the surrounding area was evacuated.

