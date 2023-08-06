As Moscow promises what it called 'punishment' for Ukrainian sea drone attacks on Russian ships, President Zelenskyy said the world would benefit by adopting Kyiv's 10-point peace formula presented at talks in Saudi Arabia.

Two attacks with sea drones on Russian vessels have undoubtedly rattled Moscow.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova singled out the attack on the Russian tanker 'Sig' calling it a "barbaric action that has no remedy".

“There can be no justification for such barbaric actions, they will not go unanswered and their authors and perpetrators will inevitably be punished,” she wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Overnight, Ukraine reported more Russian missile strikes, in particular, against the 'Motor Sich' factory in Zaporizhzhya city. The facility is important to Kyiv for the maintenance and repair of aircraft engines.

Russia on Saturday said it captured a settlement in north eastern Ukraine, where Kyiv has reported increased attacks.

"In the area of Kupiansk, as a result of the competent and professional actions of the military units of the Western command, the settlement of Novoselivske was liberated," the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram.

It added "offensive operations on a broad front... improved the situation" of Russian forces.

On Friday, the Ukrainian army said it was confronted with a growing number of attacks in the east.

"The number of enemy attacks has increased. Heavy fighting is taking place," army spokeswoman Ganna Malyar said on Telegram.

Jeddah summit

As the fighting continues there is also activity on the diplomatic front, albeit in the absence of Russia.

Kyiv has presented a 10-point peace formula at talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to which Moscow was not invited.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian delegation tweeted that the peace formula is the only way to end the war, claiming it would benefit all nations and global security.

"In total, 42 countries are represented there," said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Different continents, different political approaches to global affairs. But everyone is united by the priority of international law. And it is for this that Ukraine proposed the Peace Formula because the international order, based on rules and violated by Russian aggression, must be restored."

He added bilateral talks with other nations were also taking place on the sidelines of the summit.