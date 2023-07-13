By Euronews with AP

Troops on the frontline in Ukraine say they need promised Western arms soonest to ensure the success of the counteroffensive.

As Ukraine's counteroffensive grinds on, while Kyiv's troops are increasingly using Western-supplied weapons, much of the fighting is still being done with Soviet-era equipment.

While this week's promise from NATO of more arms has been welcomed, troops on the frontline in Donetsk say they need them now.

“We have learned a lot. I think that those countries that gave us weapons have already seen how they work and how they can be coordinated at our training ground. Therefore, we will be a big plus for them. We will help each other,” said Volodimir, head of the 59th Ukrainian Brigade.

He said that they can contribute all military knowledge they have gained since the war began to the benefit of the NATO military alliance.

Their experience is valuable, ranging from the development of new directional listening systems that allow geolocating enemy batteries from kilometres away, to the development of tactics to confront the Russian Army, one of the most powerful in the world.

And they said they see the recent controversial decision by the United States to give cluster bombs to Ukraine as essential to the success of the counter-offensive.

"I think it’s right that we use all kinds of weapons to defend ourselves. We are not fighting on their territory, we are defending our own territory, and will/want to liberate it,” said Ukrainian officer, Igor.

“We want to drive them back across the border, we want to drive out the evil and let them do whatever they want to on their own territory."

Analysts say the real impact of Western weapons will not be seen until Ukraine commits the bulk of its combat forces currently held in reserve.