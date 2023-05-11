By Euronews with AP

A man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany on Thursday, leaving two people dead, the company said.

The shooting took place in Sindelfingen, a town near Stuttgart. A 53-year-old man has been taken into custody for questioning, a spokesperson for the Stuttgart prosecutor’s office said.

Employees waited anxiously outside the factory shortly after the shooting until police arrived. The first emergency call received by police was around 7:45 am local time.

Police tweeted that there was no further danger to employees at the plant. Information about the suspect’s motive was not immediately available.

For its part, Mercedes tweeted that the shooting deeply saddened them and that their thoughts are with the victims' families, friends and colleagues.

The sprawling Sindelfingen factory employs around 35,000 workers producing E-Class and S-Class luxury sedans and CLS and GLC coupes, according to the company’s website. It also houses planning, purchasing and development and design departments.

