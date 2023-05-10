France's Clarisse Agbegnenou secures sixth World Championship gold

By Euronews with International Judo Federation

Clarisse Agbegnenou defeated in-form Andreja Leski of Slovenia to take under 63 kilo gold in Doha

Qatar's capital Doha offers a captivating blend of modern and historic culture. Bustling souqs with labyrinthine alleyways offer a glimpse into the traditional, while the city also stands tall as a modern metropolis.

For sports, Qatar has become a sought-after destination, with state-of-the-art venues reflecting its status as a global competition hub.

And at the Judo World Championships currently taking place in the city children were invited to inspire a new generation of judoka.

Agbegnenou on sparkling form

Clarisse Agbegnenou, France's five-time World and Olympic Champion, was on sparkling form all day at under 63 kilos, her trademark armlocks and big throws taking her to the final.

There she was to meet the in-form Andreja Leski of Slovenia for a rematch of the World Championship final of two years ago.

And before an excited crowd, it was Agbegnenou who dominated, throwing and then holding her way to a sixth World title. IJF EC Member Jean Luc Rougé awarded the medals.

"I’m really proud to be back as a mother and to have this sixth World medal today," Agbegnenou said afterwards.

Grigalashvili defeats Casse again

Belgium's former World Champion Mathias Casse came to Doha to reclaim his title and he stormed his way through the preliminaries.

But on the other side of the draw was reigning World Champion and rival Tato Grigalashvili, who reached the final using his big Georgian judo style.

It was the third time in a row that these two had faced up for a World Championships final and it was Grigalashvili who dominated, retaining his title with a waza-ari.

Matthias Casse of Belgium, silver medalist, Tato Grigalashvili of Georgia, gold medalist, Takanori Nagase of Japan and Lee Joon-hwan of South Korea, bronze medalists Hussein Sayed/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

IJF Vice President Dr Laszlo Toth awarded the medals

"My memories from Doha are amazing," Grigalashvili said. "Because in 2021 I won the World Masters here and now, I’ve defended my World title. There's a fantastic atmosphere and I hope I'll come back for more medals. Thank you Qatar and Doha.”

Tomorrow, two more World Champions will be crowned in Doha, whose iconic architecture exemplifies Qatar's commitment to innovation: a truly remarkable destination at the crossroads of heritage and progress.