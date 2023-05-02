EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
France

PSG suspends Messi for two weeks over trip to Saudi Arabia - reports

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi   -  Copyright  Aurelien Morissard/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews  with AP

Paris Saint-Germain suspended Lionel Messi for two weeks after the World Cup champion took an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, French media reported on Tuesday.

The suspension means Messi would miss PSG's next two games and comes at a delicate time as the French club hopes to extend the Argentine star's contract beyond this season.

The club did not immediately respond to a request by The Associated Press for comment.

