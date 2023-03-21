English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
France

Anger continues in Paris over the controversial pension reform

Access to the comments Comments
By Anelise Borges
Protesters rally in Paris against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform
Protesters rally in Paris against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform   -  Copyright  AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Anger over France's pension reform shows no signs of diminishing a day after the government survived two no-confidence votes over the issue.

French residents in Paris vented their outrage on Tuesday over President Emmanuel Macron's use of a constitutional instrument to force the reform through parliament.

To listen to our International Correspondent Anelise Borges report, please click on the player icon above.