The city of Antakya has been reduced to rubble after it was struck by the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria, and a series of subsequent aftershocks.

Survivors have been left without shelter, electricity, running water, heating, or fuel.

The World Health Organization earthquake incident manager Rob Holden warned that the lack of basic necessities could lead to a “secondary disaster".

"We are in real danger of seeing a secondary disaster which may cause harm to more people than the initial disaster if we don't move with the same intention and intensity as we are doing on the search and rescue side,” he said.

The widespread devastation has forced many Antakya residents to sleep in their cars - if their vehicles had not been crushed. Some search and rescue workers are also sleeping outside.

Watch Euronews international correspondent Anelise Borges' report in the video above.