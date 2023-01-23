Football great Frank Lampard has been sacked as the manager of Everton which is now second bottom of the English Premier League, according to reports.

Everton’s 2-0 loss at West Ham on Saturday has left the team in next-to-last place after 20 out of 38 games and has the same number of points as last-place Southampton.

The Chelsea legend had received public backing from the club's owners but hugely-damaging defeats to fellow strugglers Southampton and West Ham have forced a change.

The task of succeeding this season has only grown tougher as Everton will next face league leaders Arsenal followed by a visit to Anfield.

Just over a year after ending Rafael Benitez's ill-fated 200-day stay, owner Farhad Moshiri has officially fired his sixth manager in just under seven years since taking over the club.

The former Derby and Chelsea boss won just nine and lost 21 of his 38 Premier League matches since taking over and departs eight days before the first anniversary of his appointment.

Everton scored just 34 goals during Lampard's tenure, and this season they scored 15 goals in 20 games.

It leaves the club looking for the eighth permanent manager since May 2016 with the first relegation since 1951 looming large.