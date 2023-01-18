The trial has begun in New York of two former executives of the US TV company Fox Sports and the Argentinian agency Full Play.

Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez have pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption, bank fraud, and money laundering, as part of the so-called FIFAgate scandal.

Court artist Elizabeth Williams: Hernan Lopez flanked by defence lawyers AP Photo

The US court alleges that between 2005 and 2015, "the defendants paid annual bribes and kickbacks" to officials of the South American Football Confederation in exchange for lucrative broadcast rights.

They also allegedly gained insider information to secure US broadcast rights to matches at the 2018 and 2022 World Cup.

Sepp Blatter, Zurich, 2015 AFP

The case is part of the so-called 'FIFAgate' corruption scandal that rocked world football's governing body in 2015, costing then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter his job.