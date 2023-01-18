English
FIFAgate: Two TV executives on trial for football corruption in New York

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews  with AFP, AP
Trial of former Fox TV executives accused of football corruption opens in New York
Trial of former Fox TV executives accused of football corruption opens in New York

The trial has begun in New York of two former executives of the US TV company Fox Sports and the Argentinian agency Full Play.

Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez have pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption, bank fraud, and money laundering, as part of the so-called FIFAgate scandal.

AP Photo
Court artist Elizabeth Williams: Hernan Lopez flanked by defence lawyersAP Photo

The US court alleges that between 2005 and 2015, "the defendants paid annual bribes and kickbacks" to officials of the South American Football Confederation in exchange for lucrative broadcast rights.

They also allegedly gained insider information to secure US broadcast rights to matches at the 2018 and 2022 World Cup.

AFP
Sepp Blatter, Zurich, 2015AFP

The case is part of the so-called 'FIFAgate' corruption scandal that rocked world football's governing body in 2015, costing then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter his job.