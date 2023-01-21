Brazilian footballer Dani Alves arrested on charges of sexual abuse

Brazilian football player Dani Alves was arrested on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing a woman in Spain.

The former Barcelona player is alleged to have committed the act on New Year's Eve at a nightclub in the city, according to police.

Alves has denied the accusations.

The charge of sexual abuse in Spain can mean anything from unsolicited and unwanted sexual groping to rape.

As well as Barcelona, the 39-year-old has won major titles with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. He now plays with the Mexican club Pumas.