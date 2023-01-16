Death toll from Dnipro apartment building strike rises to 30

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Ukraine's southeastern city of Dnipro rose to 30 on Sunday, as rescue workers scrambled to reach those buried in the rubble.

The city's mayor has warned there may be no more survivors among the 44 people reported missing.

Dnipro residents joined rescue workers at the scene to help clear the rubble. Others brought food and warm clothes for those who had lost their homes, while some brought flowers and toys to the scene.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that at least 73 people were wounded and 39 people had been rescued as of Sunday afternoon. In his nightly address, Ukraine's leader switched to Russian to condemn the complicity of Russian citizens.

Emergency workers carry a wounded woman after a Russian rocket hit a multistory building on Saturday in Dnipro, Ukraine Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

"Your cowardly silence, your attempt to 'wait out' what is happening, will only end with the fact that one day these same terrorists will come for you," Zelenskyy said.

"Evil is very sensitive to cowardice. Evil always remembers those who fear it or try to bargain. And when it comes for you, there will be no one to protect you."

Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa were also hit on Saturday in attacks that Moscow said were targeted at Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure. It had been two weeks since the last wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine's power grid.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi is expected to travel to Ukraine this week to establish a "continuous presence" of safety experts at all the country’s nuclear power facilities, in a bid to prevent a nuclear accident in a war that shows no sign of easing up.