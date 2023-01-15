Russia launches new round of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities

Russia has launched a new wave of significant attacks on Ukraine, hitting energy infrastructure and killing at least a dozen people in a missile strike on a nine-storey building in the city of Dnipro.

The Ukrainian President called for more help from the international community.

"Is it possible to stop the Russian terror? Yes, it is. Can it be done in any other way than on the battlefield in Ukraine?" said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Unfortunately, no... What is needed for this? The weapons that our partners have in their warehouses and that our warriors are waiting for."

In the north-eastern Kharkiv region, the Governor said two Russian missiles hit critical infrastructure.

No casualties have been reported, but emergency power cuts in the city and surrounding areas were possible, the official said.

Much of Ukraine is now under an emergency blackout after missiles hit power infrastructure in several cities.