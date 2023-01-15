Emergency crews in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro continue to work through the night at a wrecked multi-story residential building, the site of the worst casualties from a widespread Russian barrage Saturday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the death toll had risen to 25.

The attacks, which also targeted the capital, Kyiv, and the northeastern city of Kharkiv, ended a two-week lull in the airstrikes Russia has launched against Ukraine's power infrastructure and urban centres almost weekly since October.

