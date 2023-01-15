Peru’s government declares a state of Emergency

Following weeks of protests, a 30-day state of emergency was declared in Peru’s capital Lima as well as several other regions, following demonstrations against President Dina Bolurate.

The measure gives the army more powers to maintain order and suspends certain liberties, such as freedom of movement and assembly.

At least 42 people have died in the country over the past 5 weeks. Demonstrators are demanding Bolurate's resignation and that fresh elections be held.

Protests erupted after the 7 December dismissal and arrest of socialist President Pedro Castillo, who was accused of attempting to stage a coup by dissolving parliament, which was preparing to remove him from power.

Dina Boluarte, who was Mr Castillo's vice-president, succeeded him in accordance with the Constitution and is from the same left-wing party as he was.

But the demonstrators, who see her as a "traitor", are demanding her departure and immediate elections.

For the time being, Mrs Boluarte refuses to resign.

