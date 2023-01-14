Five dead in Dnipro after Russian rocket hits multi-story building

After a day of relentless strikes on Saturday, five people are reported dead and 27 injured in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, with a large complex being directly hit.

According to the head of the city’s military administration, Valentin Reznichenko, it is possible that there are still more people trapped under the debris of the destroyed building.

Meanwhile, Kyiv has also experienced explosions, with air raid sirens sounding afterwards. It comes amid claims from the leader of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, that they are in full control of the Donbas town of Soledar.

