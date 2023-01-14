A series of explosions rocked Ukraine's capital on Saturday morning, with critical infrastructure being targeted, according to the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Kyiv’s military administration added that an unidentified installation was hit in the city and emergency services were operating at the site of the strike.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether several facilities in Kyiv were targeted or just the one. The Ukrainian capital hasn’t been attacked with missiles since New Year’s Eve.

In the wider Kyiv region, a residential building in the village of Kopyliv was hit, and the windows of the houses nearby were blown out.

The attacks come amid conflicting reports on the fate of the fiercely-contested salt mining town of Soledar, in the country's embattled east.

Russia claims that its forces have captured the town, a development that would mark a rare victory for the Kremlin after a series of humiliating setbacks on the battlefield.

Ukrainian authorities and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, insist the fight for Soledar continues.

