world news

Record number of business leaders head to the snow for World Economic Forum

By Euronews
Euronews Business Editor Sasha Vakulina breaks down what's expected at this year's World Economic Forum.
Euronews Business Editor Sasha Vakulina breaks down what's expected at this year's World Economic Forum.   -   Copyright  Euronews

More than 50 heads of state and government, 19 central bank governors, 30 trade ministers, foreign ministers, and the heads of the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, and World Trade Organisation – all in one place. 

That can only mean one thing: it's time for the 2023 World Economic Forum or 'Davos' as it's more commonly known. 

Watch Euronews' Business Editor Sasha Vakulina break down what we can expect.