More than 50 heads of state and government, 19 central bank governors, 30 trade ministers, foreign ministers, and the heads of the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, and World Trade Organisation – all in one place.

That can only mean one thing: it's time for the 2023 World Economic Forum or 'Davos' as it's more commonly known.

Watch Euronews' Business Editor Sasha Vakulina break down what we can expect.