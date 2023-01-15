Climate activists gather in Davos ahead of 2023 World Economic Forum

As Davos braces itself for the annual World Economic Forum, climate activists have once again descended onto the Swiss village demanding governments and businesses do more to protect the environment.

World Economic Forum chiefs last Tuesday said the upcoming event would be taking place against "the most complex geopolitical and geo-economic backdrop in decades".

Speaking at a news conference in Geneva, WEF President Borge Brende said "so much is at stake".

"How can we avoid a global recession, soaring energy, and food prices?

"And also how to really avoid further escalation of the global crisis."

Davos will host a record 52 heads of state and government, as well as nearly 600 CEOs.

