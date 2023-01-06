Italian football legend Gianluca Vialli has died aged-58 at a London clinic following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

In 2018, he announced he was in remission, but in December 2021 said the disease had returned.

As his condition worsened, Vialli announced that he was temporarily stepping down from his role as the delegation chief for Italy’s national team.

He was appointed delegation chief under Azzurri head coach Roberto Mancini, his longtime friend and former teammate.

Vialli and Mancini led Sampdoria to the 1992 European Cup final, which it lost to Barcelona at Wembley Stadium.

Vialli reunited with Mancini last year to help Italy win the European Championship by beating England in a penalty shootout at Wembley.

“We have a relationship that goes way beyond friendship,” Mancini said during the Euros. “He’s like a true brother to me.”

Vialli won a Serie A title at Juventus and also raised the Champions League and UEFA Cup trophies with the Bianconeri.

He played for Italy’s national team from 1985-1992, making 59 appearances and scoring 16 goals.